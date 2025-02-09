SHOCKING! FedEx employee claims Israeli goods face embargo

The FedEx courier service controversially returned a package intended for the United States filled with prayer books from Russian Jews. That package was sent to a valid address in the U.S., containing prayer books printed in Israel.

The parcel never made it to the intended destination stateside. Rather, it was marked "return to sender" because it came from a "Prohibited Country of Origin."

So, the question arises: Could it be that FedEx has jumped aboard the odious boycott/divest/sanction movement against Israel?

Rebel News interviewed Zoya Kostin, bookkeeper to the Jewish Russian Community Centre in Toronto on the ordeal. Kostin, who shipped the parcel, could not understand the rationale. Not surprisingly, she was miffed with FedEx.

A staffer at the Centre had earlier called their customer service line for clarity, when agent Leslie claimed that Israel was on its "prohibited" list of countries, which includes the likes of North Korea and Russia.

The publication then reached out to FedEx Canada for clarification. James Anderson, a spokesperson with the company, said FedEx delivers to more than 220 nations around the world and confirmed that Israel is not on its prohibited countries lists.

Though Anderson could not speak on the specific details of the delivery, citing privacy concerns, he said an investigation would be launched into why the package was sent back.

Kostin confirmed an investigation was underway, after speaking with FedEx Canada representative, Julie, who said agent Leslie had forwarded "misinformation" regarding the company’s stance on Israel.

But in her conversation with Kostin, Julie said FedEx had previously respected embargoes with Israel. She did not clarify her response further on these alleged embargoes.

Patsy Bertoia, the Managing Director of Customer Experience & Global Trade Services, wrote, "... our staff at the origin shipping location did make an error in returning the package which led to wrong information updating in our systems. We have provided appropriate training to our employees to help ensure this does not happen in the future."

Was this truly an error or a deliberate act of antisemitism? What did the staffers who were investigated have to say? Did they face any repercussions? No further clarity was provided.