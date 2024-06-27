Shocking Liberal defeat in Toronto byelection spells trouble for Trudeau

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Liberals stunning byelection loss in Toronto-St.Paul's this week in a seat they had held for over 30 years.

Conservative candidate Don Stewart beat out Liberal candidate Leslie Church by just 590 votes to hand the Liberals their first loss in the district since 1993.

Critics of the prime minister say the byelection loss in the former Liberal stronghold is evidence that the Liberals will not be able to remain competitive against the Conservatives with Justin Trudeau at the helm.

The Toronto Liberal stronghold riding was previously held by Liberals since 1993.



The byelection was triggered after the retirement of Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett, the MP in the riding since 1997.



Conservative candidate Don Stewart beat out Liberal candidate Leslie Church by just 590 votes to hand the Liberals their first loss in the district since 1993.

Speaking about the possibility of Trudeau resigning, Ezra said, "I'm starting to think that he won't quit. Now I think that there's a lot of reasons for him to quit."

"He has been repudiated by voters. He has led the country into disaster. No one believes him. People laugh at him. They're not even noticing the things he does, no one trusts him anymore," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared her continued support for Trudeau and claimed that he will lead the party into the next election.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says Justin Trudeau will not resign despite the embarrassing loss of a Liberal stronghold in a Toronto byelection last night.



Freeland insists the PM is committed to leading the Liberals into the next election.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/ert6UzcfGa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 25, 2024

Immigration Minister Marc Miller also pledged to continue supporting Trudeau and said the prime minister should not step down after the byelection loss. Miller did concede that it might be time for some Liberals to "give our heads a shake," according to the CBC.

However, two former Liberal cabinet ministers publicly stated after the byelection loss that they think it's time for Trudeau to resign. Both John Manley and Wayne Easter echoed the sentiment that the byelection loss is evidence that the federal Liberals cannot succeed under Trudeau.