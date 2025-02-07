Short-lived human rights commissioner sues Ezra Levant for 'defamation'

In case you missed it, disgraced former Canadian human rights commissioner Birju Dattani launched lawsuits against Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman and advocacy group the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

The shocking claim is seeking $800,000 in damages after Dattani was nominated by the Trudeau Liberals to serve as human rights commissioner, only to see his name withdrawn days later after it was revealed he had hidden past comments, made under a different alias, during the selection process.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant joined the show to explain more about the lawsuit.

Citing some of the comments from Dattani that drew criticism, Ezra said, "he wrote that Jews today are like the Nazis and Hamas today are like the Jews hiding in the Warsaw ghetto.”

Dattani was appointed by Trudeau to chair the Canadian Human Rights Commission, that kangaroo court intended to enforce the worst parts of C-63, Trudeau's atrocious censorship bill. Dattani has written atrocious antisemitic comments, compared Jews to Nazis and Hamas terrorists to Jewish victims of Hitler, and called for a boycott of the Jewish state. Now, with his enormous resources at his disposal, he's suing Ezra for objecting to his antisemitism.

In another instance, he said, “terrorism is a very rational strategy” and “appeared on panels with extremists.” Dattani is not unlike those regularly seen at anti-Israel protests, who hold “a Palestinian flag, shouting crazy 'from the river to the sea' genocidal chants.”

Ezra was willing to concede even Justin Trudeau, for all his faults, likely wasn't crazy enough to intentionally appoint someone like Dattani as human rights commissioner.

“It's insane to me, that he's suing me and Melissa Lantsman and CIJA for calling him antisemitic when he wrote so many antisemitic things, and he was on so many crazy panels,” he said.

“Would you be on a panel with a member of a terrorist organization? That's not just LARPing; that's not just play acting anymore. This guy, the chutzpah of him. And instead of just going away and keeping a low profile, he is suing. Obviously, a censorship move.”