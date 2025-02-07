Short-lived human rights commissioner sues Ezra Levant for 'defamation'
“It's insane to me, that he's suing me and Melissa Lantsman and CIJA for calling him antisemitic when he wrote so many antisemitic things, and he was on so many crazy panels,” Ezra Levant said after Birju Dattani launched lawsuits against him, the deputy Conservative leader and a Jewish advocacy group.
In case you missed it, disgraced former Canadian human rights commissioner Birju Dattani launched lawsuits against Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman and advocacy group the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.
The shocking claim is seeking $800,000 in damages after Dattani was nominated by the Trudeau Liberals to serve as human rights commissioner, only to see his name withdrawn days later after it was revealed he had hidden past comments, made under a different alias, during the selection process.
On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant joined the show to explain more about the lawsuit.
Citing some of the comments from Dattani that drew criticism, Ezra said, "he wrote that Jews today are like the Nazis and Hamas today are like the Jews hiding in the Warsaw ghetto.”
In another instance, he said, “terrorism is a very rational strategy” and “appeared on panels with extremists.” Dattani is not unlike those regularly seen at anti-Israel protests, who hold “a Palestinian flag, shouting crazy 'from the river to the sea' genocidal chants.”
Ezra was willing to concede even Justin Trudeau, for all his faults, likely wasn't crazy enough to intentionally appoint someone like Dattani as human rights commissioner.
“It's insane to me, that he's suing me and Melissa Lantsman and CIJA for calling him antisemitic when he wrote so many antisemitic things, and he was on so many crazy panels,” he said.
“Would you be on a panel with a member of a terrorist organization? That's not just LARPing; that's not just play acting anymore. This guy, the chutzpah of him. And instead of just going away and keeping a low profile, he is suing. Obviously, a censorship move.”
S M commented 2025-02-07 12:17:31 -0500I have dealt with the CHRC, and from my experience there is some very disturbing and or questionable undertones that come out when reading their replies to emails. I got the direct impression there are some very under qualified people overseeing complaints. I would like to know the dismissal rate for complaints and who was involved in making those decisions. I also got as with others who read my emails again the direct impression they looked for any excuses to dismiss complaints, even know the evidence (documented) was literally placed in front of them to examine.
When members of their own commission file complaints against the CHRC for abuse you definitely know something is not right, in the case of the retired Canadian Soldier who worked for the CHRC. (Utube video interview)
Is this an attempt for Government not be held accountable, how much is Government influencing the CHRH to cover their asses, or is it a intentional case of hiring non qualified people knowing there will be a level of “engineered incompetence” put into decisions? (theres always someone else to blame in the end)
I would say there needs to be a forensic investigation into the inner workings of the CHRC and their staff along with their outcomes over a given period of time.
I would also like the answer to this, how many victims of human rights abuses continue to be victimized by the bad decisions made by the CHRC.