Should a genetically male Olympic boxer have been allowed to fight women?

The debate over men competing in women’s sports reached international levels at Thursday’s Olympic games when Italy’s Angela Carini left a boxing match a quick 45 seconds in after a hard hit by Algeria’s Imane Khelif.

Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner.



Don't look away. This is wokeness.

While mainstream media outlets have reported that Khelif is a female on the grounds that the boxer was legally assigned female at birth, the athlete was disqualified from last year’s International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championship after failing to meet requirements for gender eligibility tests which revealed XY chromosomes.

At the time of the disqualification, IBA president Umar Kremlev said, "Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes.”

There has been a great deal of confusion over Khelif’s biological makeup because the boxer has not publicly identified as transgender, however, he is suspected to be impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD), formerly known as intersex, which is a category of medical conditions encompassing any problem noted at birth where the genitalia are atypical in relation to the chromosomes or gonads.

Yesterday, the vice president of the World Boxing Association, István Kovács, told Hungarian media that Khelif is biologically male: "The problem was not with the level of Khelif’s testosterone, because that can be adjusted nowadays, but with the result of the gender test, which clearly revealed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male."

Following this revelation, Hungarian female boxer Anna Luca Hámori competed against Khelif and lost the match 5-0, securing the male boxer an Olympic medal.

Algeria's Imane Khelif has just secured an Olympic medal after a 5-0 match against Hungary's Anna Luca Hámori.



Algeria's Imane Khelif has just secured an Olympic medal after a 5-0 match against Hungary's Anna Luca Hámori.

This comes just hours after Reduxx reported that the European Vice President of the World Boxing Organization István Kovács confirmed that Khelif was a…

Today, The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach doubled down on the claim that Khelif is a woman, saying, "There was never any doubt about them being a woman. What we see now is that some want to own the definition of who is a woman... and how can somebody being born, raised, competed and held a passport as a woman not be considered a woman?"

A few hours later, the IOC issued a revision stating that when Bach said "This is not a DSD case" he intended to say "This is not a transgender case."

In today's IOC – Paris 2024 press briefing, IOC President Bach said:

"But I repeat, here, this is not a DSD case, this is about a woman taking part in a women's competition, and I think I have explained this many times."



What was intended was:

“But I repeat, here,… — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) August 3, 2024

Regardless of the sex legally noted at birth, which was most likely due to a DSD condition, Khelif has male chromosomal makeup and is reported to have abnormally high testosterone levels, giving the athlete a disproportionate biological advantage when competing against females.

Rebel News went to Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square to ask visitors whether or not they thought it was fair for women to be forced to compete against a genetically male boxer in the Olympic ring, and how as a society we have allowed men to compete in women's sports even at the international level.