Should British troops be sent to Ukraine? Londoners react

Ezra Levant hears from Londoners, where support for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's suggestion that British troops could be deployed to Ukraine was mixed, with some favouring the idea, others opposing it and some suggesting British forces could serve as part of a broader peacekeeping coalition.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

We recently visited the United Kingdom for a number of reasons: to visit Tommy Robinson in prison, to live tweet the hearing against him being held under the Terrorism Act and to attend the ARC Conference, Jordan Peterson's amazing gathering of freedom-focused minds from the U.K., Europe, America, Canada and Australia.

When we landed in the U.K., one of the astonishing things we saw was Keir Starmer, the extremely unpopular prime minister, made an announcement about sending British troops to Ukraine.

It was sort of astonishing, Starmer fumbling through his papers while discussing sending young British men off to fight. To be candid, I didn't quite understand what the proposal was. But we had time to pass in central London, so we asked the people there what they thought of the prime minister's plan.

“Brilliant” was one man's succinct response. When pressed what British soldiers might do there, he said “we've got to get Russia out of Ukraine, simple as that.”

One of the people we spoke to was an American, who said President Trump's policies were “terrible” and thought that not just Europe, but the whole world should come together to support Ukraine.

“I think Ukraine should be supported,” another said. “There's a point where you have to ask yourself, where do we draw the line, really? If we let Ukraine fall, who's next?”

It wasn't all support for the plan, however, with some describing it as “radical” and others suggesting “we shouldn't get involved.”

The statement from Starmer is just one of many twists as negotiations between Trump and Putin have gotten underway about bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Only time will tell how it all plays out.

