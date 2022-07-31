WATCH: Police confirm shrine LIED about threats

The Shrine of Remembrance CEO is under fire after being caught out fabricating "threats against staff" for his plan to light up the war memorial in 'pride colours'.

Dean Lee planned to light the sacred site without consultation of the RSL before backtracking ahead of a large protest set to descend on The Shrine.

On Saturday, Lee blamed "threats against The Shrine staff" for pulling the plug on his controversial activism.

However, on Sunday, the senior Victoria Police officer in charge of security at the site refuted Lee's claim:

"They were actually not threats", The Shrines top cop told Rebel News.

When questioned about the other allegation previously presented by the CEO, that an anti-lockdown protester urinated on The Shrine last year, the officer also denied seeing any evidence.