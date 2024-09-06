Singh won't 'pull the plug' on Trudeau 'any time soon': Lorne Gunter
Jagmeet Singh 'is hoping against hope that if he pulls away from Trudeau a little tiny bit, he will raise his party standing up at least high enough that they can win the same 25 seats that they won last time,' says Lorne Gunter.
This week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party was ending its supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals. The agreement saw the NDP prop up the Liberals in exchange for minor concessions, but both parties are now trailing far behind Pierre Poilievre's surging Conservatives.
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show to share his thoughts on Singh's announcement that he "ripped up" the agreement between the two parties and what this means moving forward.
Lorne told Ezra how the NDP has lost significant support over the summer, and that this is driving Singh's decisions:
Singh is hoping against hope that if he pulls away from Trudeau a little tiny bit, he will raise his party standing up at least high enough that they can win the same 25 seats that they won last time. Because right now, they're headed for about 13 or 14 seats. They get half their caucus, which is 26 members, half their caucus is in B.C.
They are at risk of coming out of B.C. with only four or five seats. So, he's hoping that if he gets a little distance from Trudeau, he can get back up to at least no net loss from the 2021 election.
And you're correct in saying their fundraising has collapsed too, because why would you get money to the if all you're going to get out of that is reinforcement of Liberal policies? He said it in that video, "I tore up the agreement."
Yeah, so what?
