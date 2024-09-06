Singh won't 'pull the plug' on Trudeau 'any time soon': Lorne Gunter

This week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party was ending its supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals. The agreement saw the NDP prop up the Liberals in exchange for minor concessions, but both parties are now trailing far behind Pierre Poilievre's surging Conservatives.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show to share his thoughts on Singh's announcement that he "ripped up" the agreement between the two parties and what this means moving forward.

Lorne told Ezra how the NDP has lost significant support over the summer, and that this is driving Singh's decisions: