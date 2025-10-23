Smith confronts Carney’s climate delusion at Commons environment committee

Premier Danielle Smith took her fight straight to Ottawa today, appearing before the House of Commons environment committee to challenge Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 2030 emissions targets — a cornerstone of his so-called Values agenda and the broader “Great Green Reset.”

Smith laid out the real-world consequences of Carney’s ideological experiment: stalled pipeline projects, billions in lost revenue, and a power grid teetering on the edge of instability. She made it clear that Alberta won’t quietly allow its energy sector to be sacrificed for a globalist virtue signal.

OUCH: Premier Smith is at the Environment Committee today, pointing out that $20 billion in Canadian oil and gas investment has flowed to the USA in the last 120 days due to a "host of bad laws" and "investment killers."



She calls Alberta the answer to energy poverty. pic.twitter.com/PERfybUb2o — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 23, 2025

The committee hearing quickly became a clash between economic reality and political fantasy. Carney’s net-zero plan, pushed by Liberal MPs as moral necessity, would cap oil and gas production, drive up electricity prices, and devastate the very communities Ottawa claims to protect.

Smith countered that this agenda punishes working Canadians while doing nothing to lower global emissions. She reminded MPs that Indigenous communities have been among the hardest hit — their partnerships in responsible resource development now jeopardized by Ottawa’s obsession with appeasing international climate elites.

Premier Smith points out that she always advocates for the projects of other provinces even when they actively oppose ours, and this anti-energy garbage is robbing Indigenous people of real economic reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/dxp0WBZDhZ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 23, 2025

When Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy tried to turn the discussion into a morality play, Smith reminded the room that unaffordable energy kills too — seniors freezing in winter, families choosing between food and heat, industries shutting down. It was the kind of plain talk the capital hasn’t heard in years.

OOPSIE: Premier Smith just absolutely ragdolls @brucefanjoy when he asks her about the alleged human costs of not going green.



She explains how real people die when governments go green at any cost, and so he cuts her off in a panic fit. pic.twitter.com/CqwSc2eNVP — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 23, 2025

Carney's emissions targets may play well in Davos, but in Alberta, they mean layoffs, brownouts, and poverty.