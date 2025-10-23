Smith confronts Carney’s climate delusion at Commons environment committee
Alberta Premier dismantles the Prime Minister’s 2030 emissions plan, warning it will gut Canada’s energy industry and punish working families.
Premier Danielle Smith took her fight straight to Ottawa today, appearing before the House of Commons environment committee to challenge Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 2030 emissions targets — a cornerstone of his so-called Values agenda and the broader “Great Green Reset.”
Smith laid out the real-world consequences of Carney’s ideological experiment: stalled pipeline projects, billions in lost revenue, and a power grid teetering on the edge of instability. She made it clear that Alberta won’t quietly allow its energy sector to be sacrificed for a globalist virtue signal.
The committee hearing quickly became a clash between economic reality and political fantasy. Carney’s net-zero plan, pushed by Liberal MPs as moral necessity, would cap oil and gas production, drive up electricity prices, and devastate the very communities Ottawa claims to protect.
Smith countered that this agenda punishes working Canadians while doing nothing to lower global emissions. She reminded MPs that Indigenous communities have been among the hardest hit — their partnerships in responsible resource development now jeopardized by Ottawa’s obsession with appeasing international climate elites.
When Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy tried to turn the discussion into a morality play, Smith reminded the room that unaffordable energy kills too — seniors freezing in winter, families choosing between food and heat, industries shutting down. It was the kind of plain talk the capital hasn’t heard in years.
Carney's emissions targets may play well in Davos, but in Alberta, they mean layoffs, brownouts, and poverty.
