Sneaky Patrick Brown gets booted by the CPC & Ottawa's unceremonious Dominion Day

This episode originally aired on July 8, 2022.

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Brown goes down! Brown goes down! Yes, Patrick Brown was disqualified as a Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate on Tuesday night. It seems that yet again, Sneaky Patrick was undone by his scandalous character. Kerry Diotte will weigh-in with his take regarding the Sneaky One unceremoniously being sent to the CPC penalty box — hopefully, forever.

And Dominion Day weekend in Ottawa was supposed to be festive and celebratory. Alas, thanks to the Fun Police patrolling Parliament Hill, the mood was nothing short of ominous and sad. Indeed, one man even received a fine of more than $1,000 for using chalk to write “Free Tamara Lich” on the pavement! So much for freedom of expression. William Diaz-Berthiaume has all the nitty-gritty details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my report on a small group of Antifa protestors who demonstrated against patriot James Topp who visited Ottawa last weekend after a staggering 4,300-kilometre march from British Columbia. But if you can believe it, the demonstrators called him a traitor and a fascist and a Holocaust denier. And when we asked these fine scholars to prove these points, well, they resorted to screaming and yelling and staging a temper-tantrum. Ah, the tolerant, loving, and smart left strikes again!

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…