Speak Up: Why Canadians need to stop self-censoring with Drea Humphrey

Canadians have endured a lot in recent years. A global pandemic—or a global "psyop," depending on who you ask—served as a catalyst for rising authoritarianism. It's hard to recall a time when the nation was more divided.

So, where do we go from here?

Last weekend, I was invited to speak at the third annual Reclaiming Canada Conference. The event, which drew over 500 freedom-oriented patriots to the Victoria Conference Centre, aimed to unite people around ideas to further Canadian democracy while overcoming the disinformation and censorship that hinders it.

I chose to tackle the most dangerous form of censorship, which is not handed down to us by big tech or through Trudeau’s Online Harms Act plans. Instead, we inflict it upon ourselves.

So here is my talk on self-censorship and why you and me should choose to do something about it for the betterment of our nation. After all, free speech only works when the people use it.