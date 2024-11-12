Spears fly in CHAOTIC scenes in remote aboriginal community

A video showing a massive brawl in the Northern Territory community of Numbulwar has gone viral on social media, revealing intense scenes of people hurling spears at each other.

The footage, initially posted on TikTok and later shared by Action for Alice 2020, highlights ongoing tensions in the remote community of about 700 people, roughly 600 kilometres east of Darwin.

The video begins with an officer reporting over the radio, "We’ve got one guy hit in the chest," as the camera records the chaotic scene from inside a police vehicle. Police on the scene appear overwhelmed, observing combatants injured as the fight unfolds. One man is seen with a spear in his leg, while another is struck in the shoulder.

A female officer can be heard saying, “We’ve gotta go and help this fella,” before turning on the sirens and ending the clip. The footage underscores a violent incident in a region facing longstanding social and criminal challenges.

The community of Numbulwar has witnessed similar incidents in recent years. In 2019, police reinforcements were dispatched after a 51-year-old woman was shot in the arm and chest with a crossbow during a feud between family groups. Just a few years earlier, an officer intervened with a shotgun to break up a violent clash involving roughly 100 people armed with spears and machetes.

Alice Springs is ranked among the world’s most dangerous cities.

