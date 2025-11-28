🔴 SPECIAL LIVESTREAM: Put Australia First Rally

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Rukshan and I are going live this Sunday from 11.30am as Australians take a stand to put their country first. Put Australia First was founded to give Australians a safe and reliable platform to be heard and seen, to ensure their voices on prosperity, culture, and national priorities cannot be ignored or silenced. Avi will be on the ground covering the march live, bringing every moment straight to you. The event is fully organised with a focus on safety and transparency, and speakers have been announced well in advance so attendees can participate with confidence.

The march is calling for:

Immigration reform that preserves Australian values

Freedom from enforced digital IDs and protection of free speech

Affordable energy and an end to the net-zero agenda

Join us live as Australians make their voices heard!