By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Rebel News is coming to you live across Canada, bringing you coverage of this weekend's Worldwide Freedom protests.

Mocha Bezirgan and Lewis Brackpool will be LIVE starting at (weekdays at 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

Mocha and Lewis will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!