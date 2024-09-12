Springfield resident claims he saw Haitian migrants 'sacrificing animals'

E-transfer (Canada):

During Tuesday night's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, a topic that had been starting to make the rounds in news headlines was fully launched into the mainstream: are Haitian migrants in a small city in Ohio eating people's pets?

That's why me and my cameraman Lincoln Jay travelled down here to Springfield, Ohio, to find the truth about what's happening here.

Earlier today, we investigated a park where a resident reported to police he'd witnessed four Haitians carrying wild geese they'd captured from the area.

With an apparent number of around 20,000 Haitians in the city of Springfield, which has a population around 50,000, we travelled to a foodbank to see how the influx was affecting services in the area.

While we were there, we heard from a man who claims he was a witness to ritualistic animal sacrifice.

“I was remodelling a house,” last year he told us, whose Haitian migrant occupants “were sacrificing animals.” The man said he called the local dog pound about the incident, but that nothing was ever done. He said officers showed up after the occupants had moved out, only to apparently to get “scared” and “run out of the house.”

“This started years ago,” Pastor Andrew Mobley of South Fountain Avenue church told us. “There's not as much funding on an area that's not focused on and nobody paid attention to. So, yes it has put an addition strain [on local resources].”

“My church, as a church that actually housed several Haitians,” says Pastor Mobley, noting “when they first came here, many of the landlords would not put them in housing because they didn't have IDs, they were not citizens, and they couldn't sign contracts.”

We'll have more to report from Springfield soon. Keep up to date with all of our reports here from Ohio at www.TheTruthAboutSpringfield.com.