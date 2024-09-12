Haitian migrants allegedly capturing wild geese in Springfield, Ohio

E-transfer (Canada):

We've arrived here in Springfield, Ohio, where we're trying to make sense of these incredible allegations against the city's large population of Haitian migrants.

Somehow, someway 20,000 Haitian migrants ended up here in Springfield, a town of 50,000 in America's heartland. We're going to try to find out the answers to that and many more questions after reports of tensions between locals and the migrants began surfacing on social media.

There's been reports of littering, bad driving, harassment, and, most infamously, allegations that Haitian migrants are abducting wildlife and pets for either food or voodoo ritualistic sacrificing.

It sounds crazy — but that's why me and my cameraman, Lincoln Jay, came here to Springfield.

Our first stop today is to report from Buck Creek Trail, the scene of an alleged crime after a local resident reported seeing four Haitians carrying geese. It's a disturbing report, and we will be reaching out to city and police officials while we are here to find out what is going on.

In the meantime, we'll continue investigating what's happening here in Springfield. Stay tuned for more reports at TheTruthAboutSpringfield.com.