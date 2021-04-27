“Standing for rights and freedoms”: Alberta legislature protesters continue risking $1,200 fines

Each Saturday at the Alberta legislature grounds in Edmonton, a protest takes place that you won't hear about in the mainstream media.

It’s called the Stand for Liberty protest, and each week about 50 people — though sometimes as many as 100 — show up to express their opposition to the pandemic restrictions on businesses, places of worship and private gatherings in Alberta. Church attendance is currently limited to 15 per cent of fire code capacity. Retail is limited to 30 per cent. Indoor gatherings are forbidden outside of those who live in the same household.

Outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are also illegal — which means that roughly 40 people who attended the protest at the legislature’s Capital Plaza and then marched through the streets of Edmonton chanting for freedom were risking a $1,200 lockdown ticket.

Rebel News sent reporter Daniel Day to the Stand for Liberty protest to check it out, and ask attendees why it was worth risking a hefty fine to protest the government.

