STATISTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE: The Carney vote results cannot be trusted

I was surprised when Mark Carney got 85.9% of the Liberal leadership vote. Few Canadians know much about Carney, including most Liberals. I was even more surprised that Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s high-profile lieutenant for nearly a decade, couldn’t even get 10% of her party’s vote.

But the more I looked into it, the more incredible the “official” numbers were.

Take this one: in Chrystia Freeland’s own Toronto riding of University-Rosedale, she got just 11.8% of the vote, and Mark Carney got 83%.

In terms of raw numbers, in her own district — where she and her family live, where she’s best-known — she got a grand total of just 188 people to vote for her. In a district with more than 100,000 people.

It’s the same thing for Karina Gould, another cabinet minister. She’s from Burlington, Ontario. Her whole life and family are there. But according to the Liberals, only 190 people supported her. Mark Carney crushed her.

And then I started looking through every single district.

Carney’s vote was suspiciously similar in every single one of the 338 ridings in Canada. In rural ridings or big cities; in the east or the west or the north or the Atlantic; in French-speaking ridings or English-speaking.

Carney won every single district — and his vote never fluctuated by much. I’ve been poring over these results all morning and I just don’t think it’s statistically possible.

We need an audit. It’s one thing for the Liberal Party to allow irregularities in their system, but this is choosing our next prime minister. There are so many questions that need to be answered, including how the Liberals disqualified MOST of the people who signed up to vote.

The Liberals say they had nearly 400,000 people “registered” but only a fraction of that — just over 150,000 — were verified and had their vote counted.

Why were most voters disqualified? Was it fraud? Were they impersonating someone? Were they fake accounts? Were they trying to vote from a foreign country? Who was in charge of deciding who could vote or not? How were hundreds of thousands of individual votes handled in a matter of hours — was it by computer program? Who wrote that program — and was it hacked?

Who certified the vote? Were there any scrutineers? I don’t trust it. It needs to be audited — and not by some Liberal-appointed consultant, and not by the partisan hacks at Elections Canada.

This needs to be audited by the RCMP and CSIS. This is so sketchy, we could even use some foreign observers. I simply do not believe that Mark Carney received such a uniform vote count in every single district in the country — including the home districts of Freeland and Gould.

As much as I don’t like Freeland or Gould, I simply don’t believe that neither of them could muster even 200 votes in their own ridings. Seriously, do you believe that Chrystia Freeland only got 188 votes in her home riding — but that Mark Carney received 1,322 there?

Do you doubt that Chinese government hackers would be able to interfere with the Liberal Party’s online voting system? They have the means, the motive and the opportunity.

These results cannot be trusted. You’re more likely to flip a coin and get heads 100 times in a row than get the perfect result that Mark Carney got.

This stinks, and we need an audit to find out what's going on.