Stephen Davis speaks out about Biden's race-baiting and the new Republican Party
The conservative activist's shirt read 'You ain't black,' a reference to comments Joe Biden made during his 2020 campaign.
Right outside of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week I had a conversation with conservative activist Stephen Davis. We spoke about his shirt quoting President Joe Biden saying "You ain't black" — this is an infamous quote by Biden from an interview with podcaster Charlamagne tha God from the 2020 election campaign.
After the host said he had more questions for Biden, Biden responded by saying "Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."
We also spoke about the increasing normalization of political violence we have seen occurring in the United States, with the attempted assassination of Donald Trump just last week and how some on the left are endorsing the violence.
I interviewed the guy that had a sign calling Trump's would be assassin "an American hero".— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) July 19, 2024
"He had a good judgement of character and thought that Trump is a dictator."https://t.co/iGCIlf59v6. pic.twitter.com/hvMUdTSnjA
We also spoke about the controversy surrounding TV personality Amber Rose's appearance at the RNC — according to Stephen, Rose definitely has a place in the Republican Party.
- By Sarah Stock
