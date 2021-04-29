NFL player promotes vaccine passport on Instagram: "I am so excited"
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shephard recently promoted a "vaccine validation" health pass on his Instagram page, posting a photo of himself presumably using the "Clear health pass," an app that tracks vaccination status, lab results and health surveys.
"When able to travel again, I am so excited to have my vaccine validation in one place digitally so that I can access on the go with @clear health pass, to make traveling as easy and safe as possible. ✈️ Enrollment is available now and you’ll be notified once you can connect your vaccine to the app. Easy as that. #GetReady, #GetClear," Sterling captioned the photo.
Comments on the post have been disabled.
The "health pass" by Clear claims to provide the following:
- Vaccine validation: "After you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, simply link to your healthcare account to confirm your vaccine records in a secure, verifiable and privacy-preserving way."
- Integrated lab results: "Easily integrate your latest COVID-19 lab result with access to over 30,000 labs. Just complete a one-time account link between your CLEAR and lab account."
- Health surveys: "Take a real-time health survey to screen for possible symptoms and determine if you may be at risk."
The type of actions such an application would take if a person inputs coronavirus symptoms remains unclear.
The website also lists "Clear Plus Membership" as a way to access "Clear Airport Lanes," which are alleged to be safe, touch-less pathways to flights.
Current partners with the health pass program listed on Clear's website include: Los Angeles Football Club (Major League Soccer), Detroit Tigers (Major League Baseball), Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan), Seattle Sounders F.C. (Major League Soccer), Union Square Hospitality Group and even the 9/11 Memorial Museum.
