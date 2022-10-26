STEVE BELL - What went on during the Emergencies Act Inquiry RECAP DAY 6

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Public Order emergencies act inquiry is taking place because Trudeau invoked a never used before anti-terrorism law on the peaceful protesters part of the freedom convoy, back in February.

The protesters traveled from all across the country to protest COVID-19 mandates. And the inquiry is a fail-safe built into the law to prevent authoritarians from misusing it against regime critics.

October 24 was the 8th day of the Emergencies Act Inquiry, and one man took the entire day to himself to testify. His name is Steve Bell, the former interim Ottawa Police Chief during the Freedom Convoy.

Bell has made a name for himself after former chief Sloly was pushed out of the force at the beginning of the convoy. Bell has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from Carleton University, and he has served in the force for 21 years.

One very interesting part of the day is the cross-examination of Bell by one of the Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller.

Steve Bell is the same man who said back in February that anyone who donated to the convoy would be tracked down! So if you donated 25$ to the Convoy, you’d be tracked down by the police. He himself said so.

That same day we learned that the commission would summon Doug Ford to testify during the Inquiry.

We also learned that Doug Ford was first asked to testify on September 19, yet he refused, and this is interesting since Ford then said that he was never asked to testify.

Rebel News also invited Convoy organizer and former RCMP sniper Danny Bulford to our nightly livestream, at 6 pm, to help digest the day’s testimony.

Bulford was not listed on the preliminary Witness list for the commission, however this changed. The list is an evolving document, as we saw with the recent addition of Ford.

To stay informed with everything that’s going on, and to support our independent journalism, you can head over to TruckerCommission.com