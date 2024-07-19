Steven MacKinnon swears Liberal caucus backs Trudeau

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The newly-appointed Minister of Labour and Seniors vouched for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, telling the press the Liberal caucus is “four-square behind our leader.”

When asked about rumblings of discontent over the party’s leadership, the newly-tapped Steven MacKinnon said that the caucus is “tight-knit.”

“We’re the only party with substantive representation from every region of Canada. Of course, we are as diverse in our views and as colourful in our views as the country is,” MacKinnon claimed, calling the caucus a “proxy for the country.”

“Whether it be today, whether it be last month, whether it be five years ago, we’ve always had interesting discussions. Those discussions are going to continue and we will have a caucus at the end of the summer to deal with them.”

MacKinnon said that the caucus is “four-square behind our leader,” and that it was “four-square behind the policies that we’ve adopted and proud of the record that we have.”

MacKinnon admitted that there was a “challenging political situation” facing the party but said they will better have to contrast the choices that Canadians will have to make in the next election.

“We have to do that a lot better. I know that my colleagues and I will continue to want to do that,” he said, again reiterating the caucus’s supposed unity.

“We are energetically looking forward to a fall and to another year in politics where there’s a lot of opportunities for Canadians and for us,” he said.

When asked specifically about Trudeau remaining leader headed into the next election, MacKinnon said that he and the caucus had full trust in him.

“Our confidence in him to make those choices is total,” he said. “Everyone, of course, as we look at this beautiful day in the nation’s capital should take whatever time they can in the summer to get some rest and charge up for the challenges and for what we have to accomplish for Canadians that lie ahead.”