'The washcloth is also a useful invention,' says the German politician who urges citizens to take less showers to conserve on energy

Facebook / Winfried Kretschmann

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

The Prime Minister of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, is urging citizens to stop taking showers and to instead wipe themselves down with a washcloth to save on water.

Kretschmann, a leading member of one of Germany’s Green parties, fancies himself a pioneer in sustainability, bragging that he drives an electric car, and has installed a solar panel system in his home for his energy needs.

The politician now wants others to follow in his footsteps, urging them to live as he does:

We usually only heat one room. It's also healthier if you don't have the same temperature everywhere in the house.

“The washcloth is also a useful invention,” advised Kretschmann, suggesting that he doesn’t shower often and wants others to do the same.

However, the German politician says that he still has a ways to go with being sustainable and reducing his carbon footprint.

“I still have room for improvement when it comes to reducing meat consumption,” he said according to Spiegel Politik.

Kretschmann’s remarks come as Germany faces an energy crisis, with some German cities moving to cut off hot water to save on gas.

Germany blames its energy crisis on “Putin’s gas cuts,” implying that the crisis has nothing to do with its own sanctions on Russian energy, which its politicians – especially the Greens – continue to lobby for as the country, among other European nations, faces an impending recession if not an outright depression.

As reported by CNBC, the German city of Hanover cut off water in public buildings, swimming pools, gyms, and other locations to save on gas supplies ahead of the upcoming winter energy crisis.

“The city will also switch off public fountains and stop lighting up large buildings at night, as the city aims to reduce its energy consumption by 15%, according to a tweet from Hanover Mayor Belit Onay,” reported the publication in late July.