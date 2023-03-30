Tell Chrystia Freeland: Stop The Pay Hike!

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax... Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland calling on her to Stop The Pay Hike! Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

Canadian members of Parliament will get their yearly pay raise on April 1, the same day that same government will hike the carbon tax meant to somehow save the planet, and it’s not a sick April Fools Day joke.

Instead, the joke appears to be on struggling Canadians who continually oppose more funding to an increasingly out of touch and irresponsible bureaucracy, as they struggle to feed their families and heat their homes.

Canada is facing a looming recession amid unprecedented inflation that many economists warned about when hysterical global supply chain shut downs were sanctioned by governments to “stop the spread” of a seasonal respiratory virus.

Yet in a mere few days, the yearly pay hike will be the fourth time that MPs show they do not care about the havoc that they have wreaked on the livelihoods of every-day Canadians. Again, this is fourth time these “public servants” receive this self-sanctioned raise since the COVID-pandemic was declared back in March 2020.

That is why Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is being immediately called on to respect the financial dignity of Canadians and pause this annual pay raise amid extraordinary financial turmoil.

Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre is calling the newly-released 2023 federal budget an attack on the paycheques of hard-working Canadians.

Prior to the release of the budget, Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, called on the feds to stop the parliamentary pay raise at a press release on Parliament Hill.

Stop the tax hikes. Stop the MP pay raise.



The CTF took our message to Parliament Hill today before Freeland delivers the budget tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/o5RtGo2mUW — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) March 27, 2023

After the budget release, Terrazzano criticized Freeland for spending $18 billion over her own budget in 2022 and is now increasing spending by an additional $20 billion in 2023.

Freeland wants taxpayers to think the government is saving money.



But Freeland spent $18 billion over her own budget in 2022 and is increasing spending in 2023 by another $20 billion.



That’s not saving money…. — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) March 28, 2023

According to the National Post, “The latest budget projects a $43 billion deficit in 2022-2023 that will gradually tumble to $14 billion in 2027-2028, a far cry from the projections in the 2022 fall economic statement. The budget predicts a $175 billion deficit over the next six years.”

Apparently, you have to spend money to save it if you’re Canada’s finance minister who authored a book about the rise of the super rich and the fall of everyone else… as we watch the disappearance of the middle class in real time.

As more Canadians using foodbanks than ever before — an increase that is not letting up anytime soon — the stats show that grocery prices continue to outpace inflation.

The Fraser Institute discovered that “the average Canadian family currently pays 45.2% of its income to the federal, provincial, and local governments,” and that “74% of Canadians polled feel that the average family is being over-taxed” by the same.

A recent Leger poll confirmed that 80% of Canadians do not support this annual pay raise.

Yet these out of touch Liberals have decided that in order to combat the suffering of average Canadians at the helm of government mismanagement, the government must give itself a yearly raise on the same day as they hike the infamously ridiculous carbon tax and institute additional taxes on things like alcohol.

Tell Chrystia Freeland no at StopThePayHike.com. That is, if they even show up to work.