Study finds half of young men are 'angry': Ezra Levant explains why

Half of young Canadian men, those between the ages of 19 and 29, are at risk of having bouts of “problem anger,” a survey by Intensions Consulting and the Canadian Men's Health Foundation found.

“The survey found that 39 per cent of Canadian men between 19 and 29 reported a violent impulse when getting angry within the last month, compared to 16 per cent of all Canadian men,” reported CTV News.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra dug into what these results might mean, and why young men might be frustrated with their lot in life.

“I actually think that's been true for all history,” explained Ezra about young men being angrier than older men. “Young men are full of vim and vigour, and instinct to travel, explore and fight and go on adventures and prove that they're men.”

In the past, these individuals were the type to “join the army or found other adventures in business that had similar mindsets, like thoughtful risk taking and endurance.”

With housing prices “jacked up beyond their reach,” Ezra said there's “no doubt” young men are upset about this, given it makes accomplishing life goals like getting married, “unfeasible.”

The researchers involved in the study suggested a solution is to make sure men are provided with support services.

“Maybe I'm just a skeptic, but I don't know if therapy — typically, that's with a middle-aged female psychologist — I don't know if therapy is an answer for young men feeling stressed and angsty,” he explained. “I just don't think that calling some government help line is how it works in the real world with young men. I don't think sharing your feelings with an ‘expert’ works in many cases, let alone for young men.”

In the past, men joined various types of male-only clubs — “a place where they could get away, sort of like the man cave in a house.” These places allowed “guys to be guys for a few hours a week,” Ezra continued.

Overall, Ezra said he felt the “study is right — men are angry, especially young men.” However, it only “halfway gets the explanation for why” and comes up short in the “what are we going to do about it” portion.

“No wonder the birthrate is plummeting, and the globalist left's solution, replacement immigration, only makes the problem worse.”