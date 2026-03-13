Success! Rebel News allowed to attend a Toronto Police Service Board meeting — much to the chagrin of the brass!

Astute viewers of Rebel News are likely aware that the brass at the Toronto Police Service don't like us all that much.

The reason? Well, unlike the trained seals in the state-approved and the state-funded mainstream media, we don’t follow government guidelines when practicing journalism. Which is it to say, we are uncompromised and are committed to bringing you the truth – regardless of how ugly that truth can be at times.

That means reporting on those endless pro-Hamas hate rallies in predominantly Jewish neighbourhoods. Alas, our mere presence at such events incenses the Hamasholes. As for the response by the police? They arrest and incarcerate us. Then they go back to delivering coffee and Timbits to the pro-genocide reprobates.

As well, the TPS media relations department will not return our emails requesting comment.

Incredibly, we are also forbidden to attend police press conferences! This might have something to do with us asking pesky questions about the latest scandal at the TPS.

So it was last Wednesday we paid a visit to Toronto Police Service headquarters to take in the March meeting of the Toronto Police Service Board. Would the police actually have the audacity to remove us from the board meeting? Especially now in light of Project South, the investigation into several cops being criminally charged with everything from theft and fraud to conspiracy to commit murder? After all, when this stunning news broke, TPS Chief Myron Demkiw repeated over and over and over again that the police are committed to transparency and accountability and restoring public trust.

Things got off to a rocky start when the infamous hothead Officer Bubbles hassled Rebel News cameraman Lincoln Jay about his media accreditation. Bubbles, who was in a state of anger as per usual, eventually backed down. Presumably he was worried about causing a scene (as if that has ever prevented Bubbles from acting like a hostile goon in the past, but never mind…)

At the board meeting, we bumped into Derek Moran. Moran is a citizen who for several years now has been attending board meetings to make deputations. He’s akin to a police watchdog. Naturally, his presence is not appreciated by the brass. Indeed, two years ago, Moran was arrested at a board meeting for trespass and held for several hours in a cell. His crime? He spoke past the allotted five minutes of deputation time! (Note: this time limit does not apply to police officers nor staff nor politicians at TPS Board meetings – just members of the public who pay their salaries…)

Moran began his deputation by thanking and praising Rebel News! It was completely unexpected albeit very appreciated. As for the reaction by the Toronto Police brass? Well, we shall defer to that old saying: “If looks could kill.”

After his deputations, we interviewed Moran outside headquarters. Check out what he had to say.