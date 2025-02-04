'Suffering' Canadians 'desperate for change' as border tensions continue

Monday afternoon, before tariffs were set to kick in, Canada and the United States reached a tentative agreement on border security.

The details of the announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau track a similar release from December 2024, which will see Canada shell out an additional $1.3 billion in funding for border security, in addition to other measures like the appointment of a border czar and creation of a joint Canada-U.S. task force.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the dire economic situation Canada is facing.

“The polling numbers indicate that people despise the Justin Trudeau Liberals, any of the runner ups are equally as despised as Justin Trudeau himself, and we are desperate for a change,” Tamara said. “We have the tariffs coming in, we also have the increase in the carbon tax coming up on April 1, and Canadians are already paying more in taxes than all their basic necessities combined. This is unprecedented levels of taxation.”

This, Tamara said, is why Trump taking aim at Canada is creating such chaos — and fuelling separation movements in Alberta.

“Albertas, we've been 'living that vibe' as they say, for quite a long time. So that's why we will be more receptive to that rhetoric,” Sheila said.

“But we've got so many resources that our government insists on just stranding, stranding the asset. We've got 800 years of the world's cleanest burning coal in Alberta, we can't use it. We can't get pipelines built; we can't get energy approvals. They slapped an emissions cap on us. And then Justin Trudeau pleads the case of reliable Canadian energy to Donald Trump — and it's like, excuse me. Who do you think you are? You bad mouthed our oil and gas for the 10 years you've been in office.”

Rebel Roundup airs live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).