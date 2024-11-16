Toronto superfan threatened with legal action – for reasons that are completely offside!

A frequent theme when it comes to Rebel News' stories is to call out government overreach. The following story is an appalling example of corporate overreach.

We speak of the saga of Leafs’ superfan Kurtis Stevenson, who is known on social media as “Kurtis From Alberta.”

Kurtis bleeds blue and white as he cheers on the Maple Leafs from Wild Rose Country. He has an astonishing man cave at his residence, with thousands of dollars of team swag on display.

As well, Kurtis regularly takes to social media platforms to make postings about his love of all things Toronto Maple Leafs.

But astonishingly, the owner of the Toronto’s NHL franchise, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and the official beer sponsor of the Leafs, Molson Coors, are not fans of Kurtis.

Here’s the skinny: MLSE and Molson Coors threatened legal action against Kurtis if he continued to make social media postings decked out in Leafs attire while not drinking a Molson Coors beer!

How in the world can two multi-billion dollar conglomerates go to war with a fan simply for drinking another brand of beer? It truly is mystifying.