Support grows for Australia to reject Gaza visa requests

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 829 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has thrown her support behind Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who has called for the Australian government to reject all visa applications from Gaza.

Dutton expressed concerns over the potential security risks associated with admitting individuals from the war-torn region, urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to clarify the vetting process for these arrivals.

During a recent interview, Hanson voiced her agreement with Dutton's stance, citing the high level of support for Hamas in Gaza as a key reason for her position.

“I totally agree with him,” Hanson stated, emphasising that nearly 3,000 people from Gaza have applied for visas, but their backgrounds cannot be thoroughly investigated due to the lack of reliable documentation.

Hanson’s remarks echoed sentiments from former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who described the vetting process as “impossible.”

Abbott stressed that any individual arriving from Gaza could potentially sympathise with Hamas, a designated terrorist organisation.

“The appropriate number of Hamas sympathisers in Australia is zero,” Abbott declared.

Hanson further criticised the speed at which visas are being granted, arguing that the process is being rushed and does not adequately safeguard Australian interests. She raised concerns that the government is admitting people who may pose a security threat without proper scrutiny.