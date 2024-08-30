Supreme Court refuses to hear COVID vaccine travel cases

In February 2022, Canadians from across the country converged on Ottawa as part of the Freedom Convoy. The movement, a protest against COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns, was spurred by truckers pushing back against a cross-border vaccine mandate before spiralling into an all-encompassing movement against government restrictions.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyer Allison Pejovic joined the show to discuss the Supreme Court's decision to reject hearing a case challenging COVID-era travel restrictions, which was brought forward by former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

After Ezra said the government learns its lesson from the pandemic — they'll implement restrictions again because they saw they can get away with it — Allison explained how, like the Freedom Convoy protesters who were told they should address their grievances with COVID mandates and lockdowns through the court system, the travel mandate arguments will never be heard: