Supreme Court rejects review of sanctioned Catholic school board trustee

Canada's top court rejected a review of the Toronto Catholic District School Board's decision to sanction a trustee over comments made during a 2019 debate.

Board trustees were engaged in a lengthy debate in November 2019, part of which included discussion over a motion to add gender identity, gender expression family status and marital status as grounds for discrimination to its code of conduct.

If the four new proposed terms were added, others such as pedophilia, cannibalism, bestiality and vampirism should also be included, asserted trustee Mike Del Grande.

In an interview with a Toronto radio station following the incident, Del Grande suggested he was attempting to illustrate how the original concept was a slippery slope, reported Global News.

The board then took action, first ruling Del Grande had not breached its code of conduct before reversing that decision, ultimately deciding to censure Del Grande in response to the remark.

The sanctions came following comments from former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne, who spoke as a delegate at the November 2019 meeting and called on the board to hold Del Grande accountable.

“You are the front-line of upholding the integrity of the Catholic education system in Ontario,” Wynne said. “I ask you to do the right thing.”

Del Grande's conduct was declared as “disrespectful of the LGBTQ community as a whole, as well as the TCDSB community,” and the motion was passed with an 8-4 vote.

The trustee challenged the decision at the Ontario Superior Court, which found the board acted within its scope.

That ruling was then brought before the Ontario Court of Appeal, which upheld the board's decision to sanction Del Grande. This prompted the trustee to take the matter to Canada's top court.

On May 15, the Supreme Court of Canada announced it would not hear the case.