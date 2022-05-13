Supreme Court set to release 'one or more' opinions on Monday

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

The Supreme Court is set to release “one or more” opinions on Monday following tensions over the leaked draft opinion that indicated the judges would repeal the Roe v. Wade landmark case.

On Thursday, the justices met privately for the first time since the leaked draft surfaced on Politico, the Associated Press reported.

As detailed by the publication, the justices did not provide any details about what they discussed but revealed that at least one decision will be announced on Monday. The Twitter account, SCOTUSblog, which reports the inner workings of the Supreme Court, noted that “one or more” decisions will be released on Monday.

NEW: Next Monday will be a Supreme Court opinion day. Starting at 10 a.m. EDT, the court expects to issue one or more decisions in argued cases from the current term. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 12, 2022

According to the Associated Press, there remained 37 unresolved cases that were argued over the fall, winter and spring. The justices have typically issued all of their decisions by the beginning of summer.

Speaking at a Q&A session on Thursday at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, Justice Samuel Alito avoided discussing the ongoing controversy.

“The court right now, we had our conference this morning, we’re doing our work,” Alito said, the Washington Post reported. “We’re taking new cases; we’re headed toward the end of the term, which is always a frenetic time as we get our opinions out.”

As previously detailed, Politico first broke the news on May 2 that the Supreme Court voted to repeal Roe v. Wade, reporting that Justice Samuel Alito penned an opinion draft that is an “unflinching repudiation” of the landmark case.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The leak, which was later confirmed by the Supreme Court, sparked massive protests at the Supreme Court and at the homes of the justices by pro-abortion activists.

Last Sunday, suspected Antifa militants firebombed the medicine headquarters of pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action early Sunday, police investigators said, Rebel News reported.

Graffiti left by the attackers indicated their allegiance to the radical left-wing Antifa movement, bearing the anarchy symbol and the numbers “1312,” which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards.”