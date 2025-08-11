Suspect in brutal beating of Montreal Jewish father arrested: report

The suspect in a vicious attack last week on a father enjoying time at the park with his young children was reportedly arrested by Montreal police on Monday.

Police reportedly arrested the suspect after a local Jewish patrol group known as Chaverim notified authorities, identifying an individual matching the description of the perpetrator in the footage of the violent attack.

Community activist and liaison Mayer Feig initially noted that the suspect was released "on the spot" after Montreal police recorded his identity.

Breaking update, a community member identified a person resembling the description of the suspect in the neighborhood. Police were called, his identity was recorded and was released on the spot. https://t.co/FEIjsQB9BQ — Mayer Feig (@mayerfeig) August 11, 2025

However shortly after this post, Feig announced that the suspect has in fact been arrested.

According to reports, on August 8, a Jewish man wearing a kippah was brutally attacked at a Montreal park in an unprovoked act of violence while his children screamed for help beside him. The attack took place in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

Viral footage shows the perpetrator repeatedly punching the Jewish man in the face as his young children stand beside their father in shock. The Jewish man was forced to go to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, and his children were left traumatized.

Montreal police reportedly took over an hour to respond to the incident.

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said he spoke with the victim and called on Canada's government to adopt a "zero tolerance policy against antisemitism" and label the incident as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and other top officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, have been condemned for their lacklustre responses to the attack as antisemitism surges across Canada.