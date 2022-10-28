Suspected Russian Spy worked for anti-convoy Ottawa NDP politician

Mikhail Mikhushin was arrested by Norwegian authorities after posing as a Brazilian researcher who studied 'hybrid threats.'

Twitter / christogrozev and The Canadian Press / Lars Hagberg
Though the peaceful anti-COVID restriction Freedom Convoy has been erroneously accused of being a Kremlin operation by Canada's state broadcaster on at least two occasions, no Russian asset has been identified within the Freedom Convoy. However, one did door-knock for the other side. 

Norway's Police Security Service arrested a man working at Norway's University of Tromso under section 121 of the Norwegian Criminal Code for illegal intelligence that mat harm fundamental national interests. 

In 2015, the same man, using the fake name Jose Assis Giammaria, worked on the campaign of NDP candidate Sean Devine in the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean. 

Sean Devine was recently elected to Ottawa City council in Ward 9. 

Devine was an outspoken opponent of the Freedom Convoy demonstration that landed in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks before Trudeau's Russia-style crackdown on the anti-regime dissidents. This was by using a wartime law, the Emergencies Act to dismantle the convoy through extraordinary police powers and asset seizures. 

