Suspected Russian Spy worked for anti-convoy Ottawa NDP politician

Though the peaceful anti-COVID restriction Freedom Convoy has been erroneously accused of being a Kremlin operation by Canada's state broadcaster on at least two occasions, no Russian asset has been identified within the Freedom Convoy. However, one did door-knock for the other side.

Norway's Police Security Service arrested a man working at Norway's University of Tromso under section 121 of the Norwegian Criminal Code for illegal intelligence that mat harm fundamental national interests.

Wow. Norway arrested a "Brazilian" university researcher at University of Tromso, who studied "hybrid threats". The catch? He's a Russian spy, not a Brazilian professor. More to come soon.https://t.co/cHwRZ22QBA — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) October 25, 2022

In 2015, the same man, using the fake name Jose Assis Giammaria, worked on the campaign of NDP candidate Sean Devine in the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean.

Just 4 months later, he was campaigning for Canada's New Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/BEZysaIKWG — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) October 28, 2022

Sean Devine was recently elected to Ottawa City council in Ward 9.

I spoke to the driver of almost every truck in the "blue-collar convoy" that's been blockaded at Riverside and Bank. I was polite, and civil, but determined to let them know that Ottawa residents are suffering from their actions, and won't stand for it. 1/ — Sean Devine (@DevineSean) February 13, 2022

Devine was an outspoken opponent of the Freedom Convoy demonstration that landed in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks before Trudeau's Russia-style crackdown on the anti-regime dissidents. This was by using a wartime law, the Emergencies Act to dismantle the convoy through extraordinary police powers and asset seizures.

This video was recorded on February 17th, 2022, everything remained peaceful until the very end when police moved in.



I don't think they had a reason to invoke the Emergency Act, previously enacted for WW1 & WW2.



The day after, officers cracked down and dismantled the convoy. pic.twitter.com/20fsedewtn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 28, 2022

