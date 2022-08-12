Thousands of Ontario students with ‘out-of-date’ vaccination records face suspension notices

E-transfer (Canada):

Thousands of students in Windsor, Ont. are receiving suspension notices for “out-of-date immunization records,” according to CTV News.

It does seem that health units in other parts of Ontario are giving families more time to get their vaccines, however.

CTV reports that students between the ages of four and 17 in Ontario could face suspension from their schools if they don't obtain certain vaccines.

A press release from The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit stated:

As the next step of the ISPA enforcement process, approximately 7858 suspension orders have now been issued, providing options for students to get any missing immunizations and update their immunization records. This order notifies students that their records must be updated to the WECHU by Monday, September 12, at 6:00 p.m. or the students will be suspended for up to 20 days, starting Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

According to Ontario's Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), it “requires that children and adolescents attending primary or secondary school be appropriately immunized against designated diseases, unless they have a valid exemption. All immunization requirements for school attendance align with Ontario's publicly funded immunization schedule.”

The ISPA says that those who have received “all recommended vaccines as per the immunization schedule will not require any further immunizations.”

This is the list of vaccines that children and adolescents attending primary or secondary school in Ontario must have proof of:

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Meningococcal Disease

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Varicella (chickenpox) – for children born in 2010 or later

The COVID vaccine doesn't seem to be on this list, even though some were advocating earlier this year for it to be required. CTV said that “Ontario's chief medical officer ruled out that possibility for the time being.”

Adding onto that, “other vaccinations aren't required to attend school, such as human papilloma virus, hepatitis B and meningococcal disease, but are typically offered to students in school-based clinics that have also fallen behind due to the pandemic. Health units said those vaccinations are also part of catch-up clinics currently being planned, or underway.”