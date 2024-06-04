Sydney school slammed over song calling Captain Cook a 'murderer' and 'white devil'
Parents furious over divisive song that caused one child to ask his dad 'is there something wrong with being white?'
A Sydney school is under scrutiny from parents after it played a song by an Australian rapper that depicts Captain Cook as a 'murderer without a licence' and expresses the artist's 'desire to kill, any white devil wanna test my will.'
Ramsgate Public School, located in Sydney's south, used the song to 'energise' students before classes. Previously, the playlist included pop songs such as We’re All In This Together by Ben Lee and Happy by Pharrell Williams.
However, in the past two months, students have been listening to a hip-hop track by Birdz titled 'Bagi-la-m Bargan,' according to media reports.
The song portrays a young warrior's perspective witnessing Captain Cook's arrival. Lyrics from the song describe Cook as a “white devil” and a “murder(er) without licence” from the “land of the white skin,” with a “cold, white heart.”
Following the backlash, a spokesman from the NSW Department of Education stated that the school was 'counselled' on Tuesday. The department apologised to parents and children for any distress caused and emphasised that NSW public school principals and staff would be "reminded of their professional obligations".
“The song was chosen to mark Reconciliation Week and was not intended to be divisive,” the spokesman added.
Speaking to 2GB radio host Ben Fordham, one father shared his concerns, saying he hesitated to complain to the school out of fear of being “branded a racist”.
“It came to my attention when my son asked, ‘dad, is there something wrong with being white?’” the father recounted.
Shocked by the lyrics, the father questioned the principal's authority in choosing such a song.
“The nature of the song inspires hatred, it doesn’t provide reconciliation or inclusion. It even made me feel uncomfortable and I’m an adult,” he said.
NSW Education Minister Prue Car, speaking on the same radio show, admitted she was unaware of the song until the father's account. Ms Car expressed understanding of the parents' concerns and vowed to investigate the matter.
“Schools are not places for things like that. Anything that creates any division we can’t have in our schools,” she stated.
Bagi-la-m Bargan Lyrics
Bargan, bargan
Bargan, bira, nyinang
Bargan, bira, nyinang
Bagi-la-m, bagi-la-m
Bagi-la-m, gangir, ngali
Bagi-la-m, gangir, ngali
Djabil, oh, djabil, oh
Djabil, bagi-la-m, muthar
Djabil, bagi-la-m, muthar
Yirinda, yirinda
Yirinda, yanman, baru, nganya
Yirinda, yanman, baru, nganya
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Patiently waiting for someone I ain't never seen before
They say he's a captain of men, but he believe in our law
From the land of the white skin
He's self-righteous, a murder without license
With the spear, I'm the nicest
Thinkin' that I might just wait 'til night hits
Then I move in silencе (move on my land)
'Til the moon's at its highest (nobody can)
And my soul is dеfiant (defy my land)
Won't be tuned by desire to kill
Any white devil wanna test my will
Then he finna get burnt by the fire I feel
Look 'em in the eye and hold his spirit still
He's hopin' I won't catch him, but I know I will
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Well, they say that they came in peace
But our blood still stains the beach
Roll the dice, we gon' play for keeps
This sacred place ain't a place to preach
(No, no, no) No white faith in a black belief
(No, no, no) Better pray that our spears don't reach
His cold, white heart, I'ma make it bleed, lead into the First Fleet
Sicker than disease that he bring from overseas
No matter where you flee, I will always be
In the darkest of night, yeah, the sender will see me
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Bargan, bargan
Bargan, bira, nyinang
Bargan, bira, nyinang
Bagi-la-m, bagi-la-m
Bagi-la-m, gangir, ngali
Bagi-la-m, gangir, ngali
Djabil, oh, djabil, oh
Djabil, bagi-la-m, muthar
Djabil, bagi-la-m, muthar
Yirinda, yirinda
Yirinda, yanman, baru, nganya
Yirinda, yanman, baru, nganya
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Standin' on the shoreline, Cook man comin'
Muthar wanna cross mine, wanna take it from me
Fire in my eyes, but we ain't runnin'
Wonamutta, let's ride, ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy
- By Avi Yemini
