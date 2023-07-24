Taking the Sound of Freedom fight on Human Trafficking from film to action

E-transfer (Canada):

Whether you view the film as God's work or a QAnon conspiracy, it's undeniable that the underdog box office hit "Sound of Freedom" has raised significant awareness about an evil many in society had become complacent about living in our society.

The shade being casted on Sound of Freedom is a new low for woke media.



Have you seen the film yet?

More info: https://t.co/EHVIg0svWm pic.twitter.com/tVwB0kGFHb — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) July 14, 2023

But now that the movie and those who share it continue to spread the vital anti-child sex slavery message, what steps can the average person take to fight against such horrors?

To help answer that question, I bring you an interview with Cathy Peters, the founder of the "Be Amazing Campaign to Stop Sexual Exploitation."

Between her history with the campaign, being a former inner-city high school teacher, and authoring her new book, "Child Sex Trafficking in Canada and How to Stop It," you're not going to want to miss the breadth of advice Peters shares in this report.

"Children are targeted by online abusers because they lack the life experiences to equip them to make wise decisions online," said Cathy Peters from Be Amazing.



MORE: https://t.co/NIoiyRsbW7 pic.twitter.com/zEgf1nCAqF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2023

