Taxpayers Federation testifies at Commons committee against election delay

Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, told the House of Commons Procedure Committee that the Liberals' new law to delay the fixed election date in 2025 by one week would result in 80 MPs receiving pension payouts when they would otherwise not qualify.

The resulting pension liability for taxpayers would amount to $120 million.

The committee meeting was plagued by Liberal delays and attacks on the Taxpayers Federation from Liberal MPs in an attempt to distract from the cynical ploy to line their pockets on the way out the door as poll numbers plummet for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

Bill C-65, the "Electoral Participation Act," moved the fixed election date from Oct. 20, 2025 to Oct. 27, 2025, with the Liberals citing conflicts with a series of fall holidays and local elections.

Postponing the vote by even one day secures the pensions for 80 MPs first elected in 2019 who wouldn't qualify if they lost their seats before hitting their six-year anniversary: Oct. 21, 2025.