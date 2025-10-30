Taxpayers on the hook for $158 billion 'green jobs' experiment

Billions Spent, Little to Show

Federal and provincial governments have combined for $143.6 billion in spending and tax credits between 2014-15 and 2024-25, rising to $158 billion after adjusting for inflation. Ottawa’s portion alone has exploded from $600 million in 2014–15 to more than $23 billion this year, a 38-fold increase driven by electric-vehicle subsidies, green infrastructure programs, and climate rebates.

The study notes that even these staggering totals are conservative estimates, excluding indirect costs such as bureaucratic staffing, regulatory burdens, and infrastructure financing tied to the “clean transition.”

A Tiny Slice of the Economy

Meanwhile, the companion report finds that despite the mountain of public spending, Canada’s “clean economy” still accounts for only 3 to 3.6 percent of national GDP and has grown no faster than the rest of the economy since 2014.

In 2023, all environmental and clean-tech industries combined produced $144.6 billion in output, most of which came from traditional sectors such as waste management, construction, and hydroelectric power, rather than flashy new renewable-energy startups.

The entire “green” workforce is estimated at around 68,000 jobs, a drop in the bucket in a country of 40 million people.

Policy Failure Dressed Up as Progress

The researchers conclude that massive subsidies haven’t delivered meaningful economic transformation.

“The clean-tech sector is not about to replace the industries that actually underpin Canada’s prosperity,” the report warns, urging governments to scale back taxpayer-funded intervention and focus instead on productivity and competitiveness.

Even after years of “climate action plans,” “roadmaps,” and “net-zero” rhetoric, the clean-economy share of GDP remains flat — proof, say the authors, that politicians have been buying headlines, not results.

After a decade of green spending blowouts, taxpayers are left with a $158 billion bill and little measurable return, a costly reminder that political virtue-signalling doesn’t make an economy grow, it just makes governments bigger.