Taxpayers stuck with $93K bill for CBC's vanity awards

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has spent $93,058 of taxpayers’ money since 2019 just to enter and attend the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada (RTDNA) awards, according to new records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“Taxpayers should not be paying for CBC bureaucrats to travel to awards galas,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta director. “Many private newsrooms don’t bother with these awards because the odds of winning are slim, and the costs are high. But the CBC has a firehose of taxpayer cash to waste.”

The records show the CBC spent $54,390 on entry fees and another $38,668 on travel and attendance at RTDNA events between 2019 and 2024. The broadcaster recorded no travel costs during the pandemic years of 2021 and 2022, but spending surged again once restrictions lifted.

Broken down by year, the state broadcaster's expenses were:

2019: $13,802

2020: $19,715

2021: $9,323

2022: $8,345

2023: $22,349

2024: $19,525

All for a total of $93,058 — courtesy of Canadian taxpayers.

To even be considered for an award, outlets must pay a fee of $95 to $190 depending on category. Not surprisingly, the CBC dominates the nominee list. This year, 65% of national nominees and 72% of Prairie nominees were CBC entries.

The broadcaster was even listed as a platinum sponsor of the 2024 gala, a top-tier sponsorship worth $15,000.

The CBC already soaks up more than $1.4 billion annually from taxpayers while capturing just 1.8% of prime-time viewership. Internal records also reveal the state broadcaster employs over 250 directors, 450 managers and 780 producers making six-figure salaries.

“It’s unfair for other media organizations to compete with the bloated, top-heavy, taxpayer-funded CBC for these awards,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie director. “The CBC needs to cut this frivolous expense and stop charging taxpayers to jet off to awards shows.”