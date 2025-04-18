Taxpayers taken for a ride with costly junkets, bar bills

New York Consul Tom Clark billed thousands in expenses unrelated to Canadian trade promotion, including trips to examine Bermuda's "high school culture" and an $1,800 Indigenous art luncheon.

“What I do is feed information, analysis and intelligence,” Clark testified last November 21 at the Commons government operations committee. “It’s my job to provide advice to the government,” he said.

Access to Information records show Clark's expenses totaled $39,595, spanning 932 pages, with many expenses redacted, according to Blacklock’s. Expenses included a $503 lunch and a $9,555 trip to Bermuda.

In 2023, Clark hosted an $1,827 seafood luncheon with directors of the Museum of the American Indian to discuss Canadian support for Indigenous art. The New York Consul also hosted a $1,920 penthouse lunch to discuss affordable childcare.

Clark claims his focus is solely on U.S. trade. “We are at a point when defending, protecting and promoting Canada’s interests in the United States means all hands on deck,” he said.

The Consul said their current objective is to promote and protect Canadian interests in the U.S. by talking to as many people as possible.

“To give everybody an idea of the five states I’m responsible for, in four of those states which are four of the biggest states Canada is the number one customer,” said Clark. Canada is the most important customer in this region, and we will continue to promote and protect that, he claimed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs refused to comment on the diplomat’s expenses.

A 2020 Treasury Board Guide advises employees that all expenses should be able to withstand public scrutiny.

Clark, Canada's $205,000-a-year Consul in Manhattan, had his expenses scrutinized by a parliamentary committee after he approved the purchase of an $8.8 million penthouse for his official residence.

The New York Consul improperly expensed his bar tab at luncheons with former media colleagues, reported Blacklock’s. Federal employees need permission from the Treasury Board to expense bar tabs.

“Managers do not have the authority to approve hospitality that includes alcoholic beverages,” said Rola Salem, spokesperson. “These decisions need ministerial approval unless they have been delegated by the minister to the deputy.”

“Decisions to offer hospitality that include alcoholic beverages are carefully considered, justified and only approved if they are deemed necessary for reasons of courtesy, diplomacy or protocol.”