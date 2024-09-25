TDSB under fire after deceiving parents, leading children through anti-Israel protest

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a recent Toronto District School Board-sanctioned field trip that saw students being led through an anti-Israel protest.

Advertised to parents as a field trip for students to simply "observe" a demonstration in support of the Grassy Narrows First Nation who have faced decades of mercury contamination, the trip evolved into something completely different.

Video detailing the incident shows young students walking in a demonstration with chants of "From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime" being heard throughout.

Speaking about the field trip, Menzies said, "It gets worse. Students were also encouraged to wear blue shirts to identify themselves as colonizers."

"And those Jewish students who said they were a little uncomfortable with the event, well they were reportedly told to 'get over it.' It was equal parts outrageous and egregious and yet another example of how indoctrination is eclipsing education in the public school system."

True North's Sue-Ann Levy joined Menzies to speak about the incident, and explained that due the school board's far-left nature, she wasn't surprised that something like this could happen.

"I'm not the least bit surprised that happened. I'm actually glad that it did because maybe it woke parents up finally about these radical lefties who as I said, permeate the board."

Levy went on to say, "We got here because you've got a bunch of woke trustees, who are not bright I might add, don't understand the Middle East situation, and again follow the oppressor-oppressed dogma, and they're quite happy to let this happen."