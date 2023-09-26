Ted Cruz hints that Michelle Obama may replace Biden as 2024 nominee

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

GOP Senator Ted Cruz has suggested that the Democratic Party might bypass Joe Biden for their 2024 nomination, hinting at a surprise choice of Michelle Obama during the final stages of the Democratic National Convention.

“I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat National Convention that the Democrat Party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate,” Cruz told Sean Hannity, Summit News reported.

“I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in,” Cruz noted, adding “I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous.”

“And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden – every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up,” Cruz stated.

When questioned by Hannity on Michelle Obama's potential candidacy, Senator Cruz argued that the Democratic Party has limited options without risking the alienation of specific voter groups.

Referring to other potential nominees such Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Gavin Newsom, and Pete Buttigieg, Cruz said that “If the Democrats pick any of those four, you tick off the other three and risk alienating their supporters.”

He continued, “I think Michelle Obama brings the Obama pedigree. She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a First Lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead.’”

“I don’t know if she wants it. But I do think it would be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground,” the Senator further suggested.