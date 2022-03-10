Ted Cruz lends support to truckers

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, our special correspondent Jeremy Loffredo called in from his embedded position in the U.S. trucker convoy to talk about his exclusive interview with Sen. Ted Cruz.

“When the Canadian truckers gave voice to their frustrations, they spoke for the people of Canada, but they also spoke for Americans, they spoke for people all over the world and that was powerful,” Cruz told Rebel News of the near month-long protest.

“We saw a pattern, that has been repeated over and over again, of government reaching out to their buddies in Big Tech and demanding they use their power to try to silence dissent.”

