Tedros Ignores Science Panel on Monkeypox, Is Gates Involved?

This week, The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), ringing what experts call the agency’s “loudest alarm bell.”

The decision was made against the advice of the WHO’s advisory panel which voted 9 to 6 against declaring monkeypox a PHEIC. WHO Director Tedros overrode his expert panel's decision — the same panel that first voted against declaring monkeypox an emergency last month. This is the first time since the PHEIC system was created in 2005 that the director general made such a declaration without the panel's endorsement.

In what seemed to be an effort to make it look like his decision wasn’t at odds with the science, Tedros tried to tell the media that 9 to 6 is a tie and he had to act as a tiebreaker.

“Nine and six is very, very close,” Tedros said in the WHO media conference. “I had to act as a tie-breaker.”

Clare Wenham, a global health expert told Science Magazine that this is “big, unprecedented decision-making by the director general”

Lawrence Gostin a professor from Georgetown University explained that the declaration of a PHEIC gives the WHO some additional powers and it also is the loudest alarm bell the organization can ring. “Declaring a PHEIC makes governments and the global public sit up and take notice, he said.

But this “alarm bell” can do more than make other countries take notice — it’s legally binding. According to the U.S. CDC The WHO’s International Health Regulations are a “legally binding agreement” to make sure all countries have the ability to

respond to public health events.

