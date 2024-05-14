Teen gunman arrested after disrupting mass in Louisiana church
A 16-year-old male gunman was apprehended by parishioners and arrested by police officers after entering St. Mary Magdalen church in Abbeville, southern Louisiana, during a Mass celebrating children's first Holy Communion on Saturday. Despite the interruption, no injuries were reported.
According to a statement released by the church, as reported by KGET, the suspect entered through the back door and was immediately confronted by parishioners who escorted him outside before contacting the police.
Officers from the Abbeville Police Department arrived on the scene, arresting the teenager and conducting a thorough check of the church to ensure no further threats were present. The church expressed gratitude towards the swift actions of both parishioners and law enforcement in ensuring the safety of all attendees.
The incident, which caused panic among those present, is currently under investigation by multiple agencies, including the FBI. The suspect was questioned at the police station with a parent present before being taken to a hospital behavioral unit for medical evaluation.
The teenager has been charged with "terrorizing" and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, according to the Abbeville Police Department.
Video footage of the incident, captured by a church camera streaming the Mass online, shows a man approaching the altar and whispering to the priest, who then instructs the congregation to sit down and join him in prayer. As the situation unfolds, parishioners can be seen panicking and grabbing their children while police enter the church.
In response to the incident, St. Mary Magdalen church has announced that law enforcement will be present at all upcoming Masses as a precautionary measure.
