Telegram CEO to be charged with 12 offences in France

Pavel Durov is accused of facilitating drug trafficking and money laundering.

AP Photo / Tatan Syuflana, File
Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of messaging app Telegram, has been arrested in Paris and faces 12 offences, French authorities announced today.

The potential charges reportedly include allegations of facilitating drug trafficking and money laundering through the Telegram platform.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and whistleblower Edward Snowden have criticised the move, calling it an attack on free speech. However, French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the action, stating it is necessary to uphold the rule of law.

Durov, known for his strong advocacy of privacy and resistance to government oversight, now finds himself at the centre of a controversy that pits freedom of expression against regulatory control.

The case is likely to have significant implications for the future of encrypted messaging services and their legal responsibilities.

