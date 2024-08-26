Telegram CEO to be charged with 12 offences in France
Pavel Durov is accused of facilitating drug trafficking and money laundering.
Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of messaging app Telegram, has been arrested in Paris and faces 12 offences, French authorities announced today.
The potential charges reportedly include allegations of facilitating drug trafficking and money laundering through the Telegram platform.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and whistleblower Edward Snowden have criticised the move, calling it an attack on free speech. However, French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the action, stating it is necessary to uphold the rule of law.
Je lis ici de fausses informations concernant la France suite à l’arrestation de Pavel Durov.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 26, 2024
La France est plus que tout attachée à la liberté d’expression et de communication, à l’innovation et à l’esprit d’entreprise. Elle le restera.
Dans un État de droit,…
The case is likely to have significant implications for the future of encrypted messaging services and their legal responsibilities.
- By Ezra Levant
Tamara Lich Trial
Tamara Lich has been charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa covering every minute of Tamara's trial.Stop Classroom Grooming!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.