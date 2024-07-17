Tenacious D's Kyle Gass apologizes for 'dangerous' Trump comment
The tour was halted following backlash over assassination joke Gass made in response to bandmate Jack Black.
Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass has issued an apology for a controversial comment he made about the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The remark, made during a performance in Australia, sparked widespread criticism and led to the cancellation of the band's tour.
During a show in Sydney, Gass responded to bandmate Jack Black's request for a birthday wish by saying, “Don't miss Trump next time.” This comment came less than 24 hours after a shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left one supporter dead and two others injured, Variety reports.
In a statement to Variety, Gass expressed remorse, saying, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.”
JUST IN: Jack Black has *CANCELED* the rest of his tour.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 16, 2024
Tenacious D made the announcement after Jack Black's bandmate Kyle Gass made the remark: "Don't miss Trump next time." pic.twitter.com/v8epD21XME
Jack Black, who claimed to be "blindsided" by Gass' remark, also apologized and announced the suspension of Tenacious D's tour and future creative plans.
“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black stated. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”
The incident has had professional repercussions for Gass, with his talent agency, Greene Talent, reportedly severing ties with the musician.
Meanwhile, Trump addressed the assassination attempt on social media, expressing condolences to the victims and their families. He called for unity, urging Americans to “stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”
