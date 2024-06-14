Tesla shareholders reinstate Musk's $44.9 billion pay package

Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa via AP

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

At Tesla's annual meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, shareholders voted to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package, which had been previously tossed out by a Delaware judge earlier this year.

The Associated Press reported the stockholders approved the restoration of Musk's compensation plan, which was initially approved by the board and shareholders six years ago.

The package, once valued at as much as $56 billion, has seen its value drop alongside Tesla's stock, with the company's most recent regulatory filing placing its worth at $44.9 billion.

Rebel News Founder Ezra Levant & Glenn Beck on the WEF Agenda and Elon Musk's Role in Exposing It



"Everything they're doing to Trump, you can see them arranging it. They're trying to do it to Elon Musk...When there's bullies on the block, [Elon] doesn't bend the knee. And the… pic.twitter.com/aK9TbAnmXB — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 17, 2024

In January, Judge Kathaleen McCormick deemed the pay "unfathomable" and found that Tesla's board members lacked independence from Musk during the initial vote on the plan.

She also stated that the board failed to provide shareholders with complete details before the vote, according to CNBC.

WATCH: The U.K.'s most censored journalist, Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra), shows gratitude towards Elon Musk and his platform X (formerly Twitter), for protecting freedom of speech: "it's great to have a platform where we can share the truth."



MORE: https://t.co/UfcshkD4mD pic.twitter.com/aNhJwnexeF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 24, 2024

The Associated Press noted Musk's package is likely to remain tied up in the Delaware Chancery Court and Supreme Court for months as Tesla attempts to overturn the rejection. In another vote at the meeting, shareholders approved moving Tesla's home state from Delaware to Texas.

During the gathering at Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Musk expressed his enthusiasm to the crowd, stating, "It's incredible. I think we're not just opening a new chapter for Tesla, we're starting a new book."