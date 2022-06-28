Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rips Biden over migrant deaths in 18-wheeler

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ripped into Biden after authorities found an 18-wheeler carrying up to 100 individuals abandoned in San Antonio, with at least 46 who were deceased.

Abbott took to social media to blame Democrat President Joe Biden and his failed immigration policies. “At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden.”

”They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law,” he added.

Officials said that two migrants later died in a Texas hospital, bringing the death toll to 48.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also blamed Biden’s immigration policies for the deaths, calling the discovery horrific

“Horrific. This..is..WRONG. How many more people have to die before Dems give a da--?" Asked the senator.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales took to social media to write about the incident, calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

“Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?” he wrote.

“Death count rises to 46 with another 16 in the hospital, to include 4 kids. Lord when will the nightmare end,” Gonzales said, adding, “Spoiler alert - @SecMayorkas is the one responsible. RESIGN.”

Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas responded to the incident on Twitter, calling the human smugglers “callous.”

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives,” Mayorkas wrote. “Far too many lives have been lost as individuals – including families, women, and children – take this dangerous journey.”

“Human smugglers are callous individuals who have no regard for the vulnerable people they exploit and endanger in order to make a profit.”

We will work alongside our partners to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and continue to take action to disrupt smuggling networks,” the official vowed.