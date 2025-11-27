Texas lists Islamic organizations as terrorist entities

Governor Greg Abbott last week designated two well-known Islamic organizations as terrorist entities in Texas. The Muslim Brotherhood, which President Donald Trump has also moved to list as a terror group, is a longstanding Islamist organization that aims to destroy the West.

The second listed organization was a lobbying group, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). This decision by Abbott outraged CAIR, with the group calling it “defamatory” and Muslim leaders demanding the Texas governor rescind the designation.

Sam Westrop, director of the counter-extremism project at the Middle Eastern Forum, joined Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss what these terror listings mean for the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, and what actions might come next.

“The actual legal implications of this are hard to tell,” Westrop explained. “Certainly, the governor's office has said listen, this will prohibit or at least place limits on a group like CAIR's ability to own property in Texas.”

The analyst called the move “more symbolic than practical,” but acknowledged “something tangible” may come from investigations into the organization.

Unlike CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood was “the most obvious target when it comes to the subject of radical Islam,” he added.

Drawing parallels to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's efforts to bar groups on school campuses handing out flyers and pamphlets drafted by terror groups, Ezra said he appreciated the Gov. Abbott's efforts, even if they were symbolic.

“It's a sign that up-and-coming politicians in America are willing to fight these battles,” he said.

Westrop cautioned that Texas's efforts might not amount to much, given the Muslim Brotherhood's lack of real influence in the state.

“I welcome Governor Abbott's interest in the subject, but there is a broader question here of Islamism in the state,” he said, explaining “multiple Islamist movements from multiple ethnic and ideological backgrounds” were operating in Texas.

“The Iranian regime, directly, runs mosques down in Houston. The Salafis have entities in north Texas,” among others, he added.

Westrop said he worries politicians can “hype fixate” on groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, while disregarding a broader view of threats posed by other Islamist groups.

“The Brotherhood is the tip of the iceberg, and I hope Governor Abbott follows through,” he said.